Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Appoints Bill Kaatman as Director of Growth

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 17, 2024) Bill Kaatman has been promoted to Director of Growth at Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Along with leading the recruiting team, he will also assess potential new agency partnerships to ensure mutually beneficial partnerships. This includes a strong focus on increasing the value VIAA brings to their current agency partners.

He brings 17 years of experience in the insurance industry, having previously served as the Director of Enterprise Development and Digital Agency Coach at VIAA. Kaatman joined VIAA in 2021 with nine years of experience as a partner and principal sales leader in a local independent insurance agency that was within the VIAA family of agencies.

“Bill has an excellent track record of cultivating essential relationships that benefit both our members and our alliance,” said Valley Insurance Agency Alliance’s co-founder Henry Powers. “His most recent promotion is a true testament to his hard work, dedication, and exceptional development skills. We are proud to have him as part of our team and look forward to all he will accomplish in this new role.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.