Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Carly Sherman

St. Louis, MO, July 19, 2024 — Carly Sherman was recently hired as a Book Management Coach for Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. In this role, she will focus on improving the profitability of personal lines production with both strategic and regional partner carriers. Her responsibilities include working with alliance member agencies and utilizing data-driven information to support their ongoing growth.

Sherman brings valuable experience to VIAA, specializing in building brokerages that cultivate strong relationships with clients and carriers. She holds licenses in Accident and Health Insurance, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. She earned her Bachelor of Natural and Applied Sciences degree from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

“Carly has a proven track record of improving retention rates while maximizing profitability,” said Valley Insurance Agency Alliance’s co-founder Henry Powers. “We welcome her to our team and look forward to her creating sustainable growth for our organization.”