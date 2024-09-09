Value Investment Group Acquires GRC Consulting, Strengthening Portfolio in Dirt Hauling and Excavation Services

Frederick, CO, September 09, 2024 — Antimatter Construction Contractors, the home services holding company of Value Investment Group (VIG), the prominent single-family office of Rashaun Williams, is pleased to announce the acquisition of GRC Consulting, Inc. GRC is a premier dirt hauling, excavation, and grading company with over 30 employees based in Frederick, Colorado. The acquisition represents a strategic expansion of VIG’s portfolio in the construction and specialty contracting sectors.

GRC Consulting has established itself as a key player in the Colorado market, with a robust client base that includes some of the nation’s largest homebuilders. “We are thrilled to bring GRC Consulting into the Value Investment Group portfolio. This acquisition not only enhances our presence in the dirt hauling and excavation sectors but also aligns with our broader strategy of acquiring businesses with strong growth potential in the Colorado area,” said Rashaun Williams, Founder of VIG. “GRC Consulting’s outstanding reputation, coupled with their significant work pipeline, positions us to capitalize on the continued demand for infrastructure and residential development in the Front Range,” said N’Gai Merrill, Operating Partner of Value Investment Group.

GRC Consulting’s founder will remain with the company for a transitional period to ensure a smooth handover and to share invaluable industry insights, setting the stage for future growth. The company is projected to exceed its 2023 financial performance, with substantial work already lined up for the coming years.