Value Investment Group Acquires Rocky Mountain Heating & Sheetmetal, Expanding in the HVAC Industry

Denver, CO, September 07, 2024 –Antimatter Construction Contractors, the home services holding company of Value Investment Group (VIG), the prominent single-family office of Rashaun Williams, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rocky Mountain Heating & Sheetmetal, Inc. (RMHS). RMHS is a well-established HVAC company serving Colorado’s Front Range with over 17 employees, servicing over 1,100 units. The acquisition further diversifies VIG’s portfolio of companies and strengthens its presence in the home services sector.

Founded in 1993, RMHS has grown into a premier provider of HVAC installation services for large commercial and multi-unit residential buildings. RMHS has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality HVAC systems and has built lasting relationships with key clients across the region.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone for Value Investment Group as we continue to build our portfolio in the home services sector. RMHS has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the HVAC industry, and we are excited to support its continued growth,” said Rashaun Williams, Founder of VIG. “We see tremendous potential in expanding RMHS’s service offerings and capturing additional market share in the rapidly growing Colorado economy,” said N’Gai Merrill, Operating Partner of Value Investment Group.

RMHS’s current owners will assist in the transition to ensure the business continues to operate smoothly and is in a position to capitalize on new growth opportunities. The acquisition is expected to bolster RMHS’s position in the market, with plans to expand into new service areas such as plumbing and maintenance services.