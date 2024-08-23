ValueFirst partners with MoEngage to enable seamless conversations between enterprises and consumers in the Middle East

Dubai, UAE, 23 August 2024: ValueFirst, the leading CPaaS company in the Middle East, has partnered with MoEngage, the top insights-led customer engagement platform. This strategic alliance aims to help enterprises drive personalized, insights-led customer engagement and enhance their operations.

With this partnership, ValueFirst will join the MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program, which aims to help brands scale quickly.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive end-to-end customer engagement solutions to brands in the Middle East. It reflects a strong commitment to the region, which holds immense potential for growth and innovation. With their combined capabilities, ValueFirst and MoEngage are set to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to drive digital transformation and engage customers meaningfully.

ValueFirst streamlines customer interactions across all touchpoints by unifying communication channels such as SMS, WhatsApp (and chatbots) through a single, user-friendly platform. MoEngage specializes in AI-powered, insights-led customer engagement, enabling brands to offer data-driven personalized experiences.

Together, their partnership will drive:

1. Enhanced Customer Engagement: By integrating ValueFirst’s communication suite with MoEngage’s advanced marketing automation, businesses can drive comprehensive and personalized customer engagement, enabling effective interactions with consumers.

2. Digital Transformation: The partnership will support businesses in the Middle East in digital transformation by providing the necessary tools and expertise to adapt to the evolving landscape of customer interactions and preferences.

3. Seamless Communication and Integration: The holistic suite of services will foster more meaningful end-consumer experiences, enhancing overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Sanjay Kupae of MoEngage, mentioned, “We recognize the immense potential of consumer businesses in the Middle East and are excited to help brands with the right insights and customer understanding. Our partnership with ValueFirst aims to orchestrate AI-powered, hyper-personalized journeys across the entire customer lifecycle by unifying all communication channels and driving consistent engagement.”

Arvind Kalla of ValueFirst added, “Our collaboration with MoEngage enables us to provide innovative communication solutions that facilitate fast, reliable, and personalized engagement across multiple digital touchpoints. MoEngage’s insights allow us to customize communication strategies, while our platform ensures secure, AI-powered delivery of personalized conversations. This combination enhances customer experiences, drives business growth, and underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled value to our customers.”

This partnership is poised to revolutionize customer engagement in the Middle East and set a new standard for excellence in the industry.