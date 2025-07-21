VC Sajjanar, Hari Chandana to Present 2025 Women Coach & Counsellor Awards

VC Sajjanar, Hari Chandana Dasari to present Women Coach & Counsellor Awards 2025 to women who made a difference through coaching, counselling and purpose-led work with heart

Hyderabad, July 21, 2025 — The Women Coach & Counsellor Awards (WCCA) 2025 will be held on 26th July at Hotel Avasa, Hitech City, Madhapur, Hyderabad, to honour women who are making a meaningful difference through coaching, counselling, and purpose-led leadership.

The event will celebrate stories of real impact—women who lead from the heart, uplift others, and quietly break barriers in their communities and industries.

The guests presenting the awards include: Sri VC Sajjanar, IPS – Additional. Director General & VC-MD, TGSRTC, Telangana; Ms. Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS – District Collector, Hyderabad; Mr. Krishna Yedula – Vice President, Virtusa & Co-Chair, CSR & Sustainability, ASSOCHAM; Ms. Mamatha Madireddy – MD & Head, HSBC India Global Service Centres

The event will also feature a powerful panel discussion titled:

“Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Women Leading the Change”, bringing together voices of resilience and transformation.

“WCCA is more than an awards ceremony—it’s a movement,” said Geetika Batra, Founder of Goldfish PR & Communications, which is organising the event. “We celebrate real women, real work, and real impact. When women rise, everything rises.”

Awardees are selected through authentic references, recommendations, and verified impact—not popularity. These are women who often work in silence, away from the spotlight, and WCCA is committed to bringing their stories to the forefront.

Following the success of its editions in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, WCCA has evolved into a respected platform that combines emotional honesty with professional recognition. The event brings together industry leaders, wellness experts, therapists, educators, life coaches, mental health advocates, and changemakers, forming a powerful and inspiring community.