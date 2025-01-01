VE Commercial Vehicles sells 8324 units in December 2024

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd. (A Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture) recorded sales of 8,324 units in December 2024 as compared to 8,026 units in December 2023, a growth of 3.7%. This includes 8,035 units of Eicher brand and 289 units of Volvo brand.
Following are details for December 2024:
- Eicher branded trucks & buses have recorded sales of 8,035 units in December 2024 as compared to 7,789 units in December 2023 representing a growth of 3.2%.
- In the domestic CV market, Eicher branded trucks & buses have recorded sales of 7,545 units in December 2024 as compared to 7,468 units in December 2023, representing a growth of 1.0%.
- On the Exports front, Eicher branded trucks & buses recorded sales of 490 units in December 2024 as compared to 321 units in December 2023, representing a growth of 52.6%
- Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses recorded sales of 289 units in December 2024 as compared to 237 units in December 2023, representing a growth of 21.9%.