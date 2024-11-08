Vedanta advances India’s mission of self-sufficiency in the critical minerals sector

In a bid to drive India’s mission for self-sufficiency in the critical minerals space, Vedanta has won four strategic blocks in the fourth round of the critical and strategic mineral blocks auction held by the Ministry of Mines.

The future of clean energy lies in critical minerals, and Vedanta is committed to driving India’s mission for self-sufficiency in this sector. The company’s recent bid to secure six mineral blocks in the country is a step toward reinforcing Vedanta’s commitment.

The company has won four strategic blocks, enhancing India’s reserves of vanadium, graphite, cobalt, manganese, iron, and tungsten—minerals essential for high-tech and clean energy solutions. These wins include a vanadium and graphite mine in Arunachal Pradesh and a poly-metal mine (containing cobalt, manganese, and iron) in Karnataka. Additionally, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a Vedanta subsidiary, won a tungsten and associated minerals block in Andhra Pradesh, alongside a tungsten mine in Tamil Nadu.

This latest achievement builds on Vedanta’s earlier successes in acquiring two critical mineral blocks in Karnataka and Bihar during the second and third auction rounds.

Critical minerals, including vanadium, graphite, and cobalt, are the building blocks of modern technology. They power a range of products—from solar panels, wind turbines, and semiconductors to advanced batteries that drive the transition to clean energy and sustainable transport. As the world moves towards a sustainable, low-carbon future, securing a reliable supply of these minerals has become paramount, and Vedanta’s efforts contribute significantly to this vision.

In line with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Vedanta’s role in critical mineral acquisition is a step towards making India a global hub for green technology. By harnessing these resources, India can fuel its own economic growth, remain competitive in the global market, and work towards achieving sustainable development goals. This announcement is just the beginning of an exciting new phase, as Vedanta continues to lead the way in shaping the future of mining, powering the clean energy transition, and making a positive impact on the communities where they operate.