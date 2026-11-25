Vedanta Aluminium Metal Shares Fall Over 3% in Early Trade; Stock Trades Around Rs 350 on November 25

Mumbai, Nov 25: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (NSE: VAML, BSE: 544780) witnessed selling pressure on Wednesday, declining over 3 per cent during morning trade amid weakness in the stock.

The shares were trading at Rs 350.30, down Rs 11.65 or 3.22 per cent, around 10:20 AM IST. The stock had closed at Rs 361.90 in the previous trading session.

The stock opened at Rs 360 and touched an intraday high of Rs 360, while the day’s low stood at Rs 349.25.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd had a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 1.37 lakh crore. Its 52-week high stands at Rs 537, while the 52-week low is Rs 334. The company also offers a dividend yield of around 2.29 per cent.

According to the latest available quarterly financial data for September 2026, the company’s revenue stood at Rs 22,410 crore, registering a 41.79 per cent year-on-year increase.

Despite strong revenue growth, the stock remained under pressure in Wednesday’s trading session as investors monitored market movements and company fundamentals.

Investors will closely watch the stock’s performance in the coming sessions, particularly its ability to hold support near the Rs 349–350 level.

Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.