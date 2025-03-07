Vedanta Aluminium Strengthens Gender Diversity with First Ever Women-Operated Smelter Line

New Delhi, March 07th, 2025: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has announced a transformative step towards fostering gender parity and workplace inclusion by converting an entire smelter line at its operations in Jharsuguda, Odisha, which is to be operated and maintained exclusively by women employees. The Jharsuguda smelter is one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters.

This pioneering initiative aligns with Vedanta Aluminium’s broader commitment to further enhancing women participation at the workplace, reinforcing its position as a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion within the manufacturing sector. Vedanta nurtures one of the highest gender diversity percentages in its workforce – a scenario that is extremely unusual for the metals, mining and heavy engineering industry, where gender diversity has globally been in low single digits.

As part of this initiative, one of the potlines of the smelter, located in an SEZ, is being transitioned into a fully women-managed operation. A potline is a crucial component of the aluminium smelting process, where electrolytic reduction is carried out to produce aluminium metal. The project will be executed in three phases, with more than 100 duty positions identified across various levels, expertise, and competencies. Women employees from across the smelter and other business units have been selected through internal job postings, diversity connect programs, and information dissemination initiatives. These employees are undergoing specialized on-the-job training, supported by technical anchors and senior leadership to ensure a seamless transition.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “We believe that diversity and inclusion are key drivers of innovation and operational excellence. By empowering women with greater opportunities in core manufacturing roles, we are not only breaking industry stereotypes but also creating an equitable, future-ready workplace. This initiative at one of the world’s largest smelters is testament to our commitment to fostering gender diversity across our business.” Pankaj Sureka, Chief Human Resource Officer, Vedanta Aluminium said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe in the philosophy of ‘Shakti se Pragati’ or progress through empowerment. We are creating equal opportunities and accelerating actions that enable women to lead across all functions, from shop floors to leadership roles.”

Vedanta Aluminium is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace by having all roles gender-agnostic, ensuring women take on diverse responsibilities across smelting, mining, power generation, logistics, asset security, and procurement. The company is aiming for 30% women workforce representation by FY2030. Additionally, to ensure gender-balanced recruitment, Vedanta Aluminium prioritizes 50% women hiring for fresher roles. Further, strengthening the commitment, the company has launched several initiatives to enhance female participation in the metals and mining industry. These include the Project Shree Shakti, which introduced night shifts for women in Odisha operations – a first in the state, and Project Panchhi, which is transforming the lives of young girls from marginalized communities by providing financial aid for higher education and employment opportunities at Vedanta Aluminium.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY2024. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.