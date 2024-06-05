On the occasion of World Environment Day, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IORA Ecological Solutions, a leading environmental advisory firm in India. As part of the partnership, Vedanta Aluminium will collaborate with IORA to implement nature-based solutions (NBS) towards the conservation of biodiversity and natural resources in the vicinity of its operations, and achieving climate resilience at the landscape level. Natural resource management at the landscape level includes conserving natural resources like water, soil, flora and fauna across a large area.

Founded in 2009, IORA provides technical expertise in natural resource conservation, carbon forestry, climate change mitigation and adaptation. Under the partnership, it will support Vedanta Aluminium in the development and implementation of projects focused on the landscape-level management of local biodiversity and ecosystems, including identifying, designing, and managing technology-led climate mitigation projects aligned with global sustainability efforts and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Vedanta Aluminium will also implement nature-based climate offset and biodiversity management projects in collaboration with the neighbouring communities and other interested stakeholders.

These initiatives will be rolled out in the vicinity of the company’s operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, enabling it to expand on-ground engagement with local communities and other stakeholders through organized forums, enhancing awareness, capacity building programs, and implement grassroots biodiversity and nature conservation practices. Collectively, these actions are geared towards actively identifying and integrating viable nature-positive actions into every aspect of Vedanta Aluminium’s operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we are integrating sustainability into every aspect of our decision- making process, measuring success by the degree of positive socio-economic changes and environmental stewardship we achieve through our operations. As part of this effort, we are also focusing on enhancing resource efficiencies, circular economy practices, and inclusive community partnerships for a sustainable future, and are committed to reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.” Adding his views, Mr. Swapan Mehra, CEO, IORA Ecological Solutions said, “We arepleased to collaborate with Vedanta Aluminium towards deploying comprehensiveenvironmental and ecological solutions in the vicinity of its operations. As an industry leader, Vedanta’s efforts in this regard will surely inspire its peers in the global business landscape to shore up their own plans as well, spurring a transformative impact across the entireindustry.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s operations encompass the world’s largest aluminium plant inJharsuguda and a world-class alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha, in addition to mining operations within the state. It also includes BALCO, India’s iconic aluminium producer based in Korba, Chhattisgarh. On the occasion of World Environmental Day, the company undertook multiple knowledge-building and engagement efforts among its teams and communities. These included expert-led sessions and documentary screening on topics such as the impact of desertification, drought resilience and aligning business-biodiversity

needs.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.