Vedanta Empowering Nearly 50,000 Farmers Through Farmer-Led Institutions and Resilient Livelihoods

New Delhi, Dec 22: On Kisan Diwas, Vedanta Limited (NSE: VEDL) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India’s rural economy by enabling farmers to move beyond subsistence and become leaders of resilient, enterprise-driven livelihoods. Through a long-term, farmer-led development strategy focused on institution-building, climate-smart agriculture, and livelihood diversification, Vedanta is supporting rural communities to generate stable incomes and build economic resilience.

In FY 2024–25, Vedanta’s integrated rural development initiatives impacted nearly 50,000 farmers across its operational regions, generating nearly ₹14 crore in rural income through dairy and allied activities. By investing in farmer-owned institutions, local enterprises, skills, and natural resource management, the company is helping farmers transition from fragmented farming practices to collective, market-linked, and future-ready rural enterprises.

At the core of Vedanta’s approach is the creation and strengthening of farmer-owned institutions. Across its businesses – including Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Aluminium, Cairn Oil & Gas, Iron Ore Business, ESL Steel Ltd. and FACOR, the company has facilitated the formation of seven Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). These institutions enable farmers to collectively manage dairy operations, cattle feed and mineral mixture units, biomass facilities, and value-added agriculture enterprises. As a result, participating farmers have recorded an average income growth of 10% and up to 25% higher crop yields, while gaining leadership, ownership, and decision-making power over their livelihoods.

Complementing institution-building is Vedanta’s focus on diversified and climate-resilient livelihoods. Farmers are supported to expand into dairy, horticulture, oilseeds, and allied activities, backed by improved irrigation, better agronomic practices, and assured market linkages. In Rajasthan, Hindustan Zinc Limited has supported farmers across nearly 200 villages, where FPO-led interventions have generated nearly ₹80 lakh in income over the past three years, marking a 40% growth since inception. In Odisha and Chhattisgarh, initiatives such as Project Jeevika Samriddhi at Vedanta Aluminium, Jharsuguda, and Mor Jal Mor Maati at BALCO have strengthened farm incomes through improved irrigation, agronomy, and technology-enabled practices like the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), a method of rice cultivation that increases yields while using fewer resources, increasing household incomes by up to 50% in select locations.

Technology and natural resource management form the third pillar of Vedanta’s rural strategy. Smart agriculture interventions including Automated Weather and Water Stations provide farmers with real-time weather forecasts, soil health insights, and pest alerts, while watershed development and solar-powered irrigation systems enable multi-cropping in water-stressed regions. In western Rajasthan, initiatives such as Maru Sagar Dairy and Barmer Unnati have strengthened milk procurement systems, developed orchards and pasturelands, promoted organic farming, and collectively conserved over 45 crore litres of water, reinforcing long-term agricultural sustainability.

Recognising that resilient rural livelihoods extend beyond crops, Vedanta also invests in skills development and livestock care as parallel income pathways. In Odisha and Jharkhand, the Iron Ore Business supports farmers through training in mushroom cultivation, composting, beekeeping, and scientific farming techniques, while FACOR’s Project Sathi Pashukalyan focuses on animal health through vaccination drives and community awareness, strengthening dairy- and livestock-based incomes.

Women and youth remain central to Vedanta’s rural development model. Across Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, women are emerging as leaders managing FPOs and Self-Help Groups, running agricultural and dairy enterprises, and improving household nutrition through kitchen gardens. Youth-focused programmes equip the next generation with modern agricultural, enterprise, and technology skills, ensuring the long-term sustainability of farmer-led institutions.

Reflecting the household-level impact of these interventions, Pochu Devi, a beneficiary of the Maru Sagar initiative, shared, “Through the training I received, I started my kitchen garden and now it’s flourishing with organic chillies, guar, lady fingers, lemons, curry leaves, and more. This garden not only provides my family with fresh, pesticide-free vegetables but also earns me an income of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.”

As India marks Kisan Diwas, Vedanta’s initiatives underscore the potential of farmer-led, enterprise-driven development to reshape rural economies at scale. By combining local leadership, innovation, and long-term investment in rural systems, the company is contributing to a model of inclusive growth that strengthens livelihoods, builds resilient communities, and supports India’s broader economic and social transformation.