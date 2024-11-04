Vegas Mall Transforms into a Royal “Mayur Mahal”

Vegas Mall is decorated with the spectacular theme of “Mayur Mahal.” This Diwali, the mall showcases Indian culture and invites visitors to experience its festive grandeur. The opulent décor beautifully combines peacock motifs, lush greenery, and intricate architectural elements, creating a magical garden-like atmosphere.

The “Mayur Mahal” theme promises to captivate the audience with majestic peacocks on full display, symbolizing beauty, grace, and Indian heritage. Visitors are greeted by ornate arches and domes adorned with soft, ambient lighting that beautifies the mall’s regal ambience. This festive décor is designed to serve a festive experience, reflecting the grandeur of Indian traditions and the joyous spirit of Diwali.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President of Vegas Mall, said, “We are overwhelmed by bringing this unique cultural experience to our visitors. The ‘Mayur Mahal’ theme not only celebrates the beauty of Diwali but also pays tribute to the rich heritage of Indian art and architecture. We invite everyone to join us in this festive celebration, creating lasting memories with family and friends. Visitors can explore India through a new lens, celebrating Indian art, elegance and heritage. “

The “Mayur Mahal” décor is on display throughout the Diwali season, encouraging visitors to capture the magic of the moment. Vegas Mall continuously seeks to enhance the visitor experience through innovative and culturally enriching initiatives.