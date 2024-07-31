VegNonVeg Unveils Nostalgic Spring Summer 2024 Collection: A Tribute to Indian Hill Stations

Drawing inspiration from the iconic architecture and surrounding forests of Shimla, the collection seamlessly blends the essence of school uniforms with contemporary streetwear. Familiar and comfortable silhouettes evoke a sense of belonging and nostalgia, making each piece a blend of classic and modern elements. From printed tops showcasing Shimla’s scenic beauty to versatile denim and tailored bottoms for everyday wear, every garment tells a story.
The collection is available starting June 1st in VegNonVeg stores across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.