Veira Group Sets up India’s Most Advanced LED Production Facility with Capability to manufacture large size displays up to 98”

Delhi, 25th October 2024: Veira Group, a prominent leader in consumer electronics and durable goods manufacturing, announces the commencement of operations of India’s most advanced LED production facility. This state-of-the-art unit showcases significant development in technology, featuring advanced AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) capabilities and specializing in the production of large-size displays up to 98 inches. One of the few facilities in the country with such advanced capabilities, the new wing boosts Veira Group’s production capacity by 70%, allowing the company to manufacture up to 3 million TVs annually, to both domestic and commercial markets.

Located in Noida’s Sector 81, Veira’s expansive 400,000 sq. ft. facility represents the forefront of modern manufacturing, fully aligned with Industry 4.0 standards. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, including state-of-the-art AOI machines for precision and accuracy, vacuum-controlled, zero-dust clean rooms, and robotic production lines, the facility ensures unparalleled quality and exceptional efficiency. By investing in Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing technology, Veira is committed to cultivating a skilled workforce for the electronics industry.

As a frontrunner in the consumer electronics sector, Veira Group has consistently set new standards for excellence, pioneering advancements in manufacturing. Notably, Veira is the first Indian contract manufacturer to introduce Samsung’s Tizen operating system to non-Samsung TVs. With a focus on design innovation and development in India, Veira offers a comprehensive range of TVs featuring Coolita, Google, webOS, and Tizen, catering to Indian market needs while maintaining global quality standards.

“This expansion aligns with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives, reflecting our commitment to advancing quality and setting new benchmarks for manufacturing excellence in India. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce high-end products with advanced AI and IoT integrations to further enhance the user experience.” said Mr. Sharan Maini, commenting on the announcement.

With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Veira is poised for continued growth and leadership in the consumer electronics market.