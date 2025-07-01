Venerable Announces Vice President, Head of Investment Management

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 01, 2025 — Venerable is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Fair to Vice President, Head of Investment Management. In this role, Mr. Fair will have responsibility for the management of the company’s investment portfolios, establishing strategies and guidelines for those portfolios, and evaluating and managing external investment managers. Additionally, he will ensure all portfolios are managed within the established objectives and risk tolerances of Venerable and its investors.

Mr. Fair has more than two decades of investing experience and previously served as Senior Portfolio Manager at Venerable, where he was responsible for providing strategic guidance and leadership support while overseeing the general account investment portfolios. He previously held a variety of trading and portfolio management roles at SEI Investments, where he engineered and deployed bespoke liability-driven investing hedge strategies using a range of fixed-income instruments.

Mr. Fair holds a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania and an MBA, with Honors, from the Villanova School of Business. He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager.

“Mark has been a tremendous asset to Venerable, and I’m pleased to have the opportunity to promote from within our organization,” said Charles Schwartz, Chief Risk Officer for Venerable. “His leadership, and ability to develop investment strategies that not only align to our risk tolerance but allow us to aggressively grow, have been instrumental to our success and will continue to be.”