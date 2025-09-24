Verdent AI Introduces Verdent and Verdent Deck, New AI Tools That Let Human Developers Thrive to Deliver Complex, Enterprise-Grade Code

BEIJING, September 24, 2025 — Verdent AI today announced Verdent, an agentic coding suite that plans, self-verifies and iterates complex, feature-level tasks, and Verdent Deck, a desktop platform that manages multiple Verdent agents in parallel. Together, they form an end-to-end, multi-agent development system that delivers production-ready code in minutes while giving human developers oversight, control and time to focus on higher-level goals.

Verdent AI’s belief is simple. Human developers will thrive in the AI era. Coding agents can take care of the mundane. People can focus on solving problems, creating the next big thing and accelerating personal growth. Founded by Zhijie Chen, former Head of Algorithms at TikTok, and Xiaochun Liu, former Head of Tech & Product at Baidu, Verdent AI designed Verdent to handle the large-scale, long-horizon tasks where existing AI coding tools often falter.

Verdent empowers developers to manage coding agents at scale through autonomous features like Plan and Verify, which convert vague prompts into actionable work, then validate outputs before handoff.

Key capabilities of Verdent include:

Converts vague developer prompts into executable plans via guided dialogue

Decomposes large tasks into manageable subtasks with tracking

Runs multiple autonomous coding agents in parallel, allowing concurrent execution of feature builds and complex workflows

Indexes codebases to surface relevant files and dependencies

Produces auto-docs, change summaries, and version diffs

Supports asynchronous task execution and long-horizon planning

Eliminates manual debugging bottlenecks

Advanced, on-premises code review with GPT-5

“Verdent and Verdent Deck mark the move from keystroke-level completions to true outcome-driven delegation,” said Chen, Co-founder and CEO of Verdent AI. “Our goal is to be the human developer’s enabler in the AI era. Agents handle repetitive work. People direct strategy, validate results and build what’s next.”

Verdent Deck runs natively on Mac, enabling multiple isolated agent sessions, robust task management and built-in Git worktree support. It will also be available on Windows by October. Developers can commit code, open pull requests, or roll back changes directly from the interface. Its focus is on task assignment, result validation and delivering high-quality code with minimal manual intervention.

With its plan-first approach, automated validation, parallel execution and secure runtime, Verdent enters a market dominated by tools such as Devin, Cursor and Windsurf — but with a focus on scaling enterprise-grade development and making developers more effective.