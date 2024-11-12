Vertoz Achieves Record H1 FY25 Results with 73% Revenue Growth and Strong EBITDA Performance

12th November’2024: – Vertoz Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), an AI-powered MadTech and CloudTech platform, has announced its unaudited financial performance for the second quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2024.

Key Consolidated Financials:

Particulars (Rs. Cr.) Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 YoY% H1 FY25 H1 FY24 YoY% Revenue 63.65 37.66 69.0% 123.82 71.57 73.0% EBIDTA 6.83 6.60 3.5% 15.77 10.53 49.8% EBITDA Margin (%) 10.73% 17.54% 12.73% 14.71% PAT 6.57 5.13 28.0% 12.31 8.67 41.9% PAT Margin (%) 10.32% 13.63% 9.94% 12.12%

Performance Highlights for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2024:

Revenue for the quarter was Rs. 63.65 crore in Q2 FY25, as compared to Rs. 37.66 crore in Q2 FY24, registering a growth of 69% .

for the quarter was Rs. in Q2 FY25, as compared to Rs. in Q2 FY24, registering a growth of . EBITDA stood at Rs. 6.83 crore in Q2 FY25, as compared to Rs. 6.60 crore in Q2 FY24, growing by 3.5% .

stood at Rs. in Q2 FY25, as compared to Rs. in Q2 FY24, growing by . PAT stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in Q2 FY25, vis-à-vis Rs. 5.13 crore in Q2 FY24, up by 28%.

Performance Highlights for the half year ended September 30th, 2024:

Revenue for the half year was Rs. 123.82 crore in H1 FY25, as compared to Rs. 71.57 crore in H1 FY24, registering a growth of 73% .

for the half year was Rs. in H1 FY25, as compared to Rs. in H1 FY24, registering a growth of . EBITDA stood at Rs. 15.77 crore in H1 FY25, as compared to Rs. 10.53 crore in H1 FY24, growing by 49.8% .

stood at Rs. in H1 FY25, as compared to Rs. in H1 FY24, growing by . PAT stands at Rs. 12.31 crore in H1 FY25, vis-à-vis Rs. 8.67 crore in H1 FY24, up by 42%.

Operational Highlights :

Incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, INCREMENTX LLC, under its owned subsidiary Vertoz INC in New Jersey, USA. This strategic move is aligned with Vertoz’s vision to strengthen its presence in the USA

Vertoz’s IncrementX forged a strategic partnership with Loop Media, a key player in the media industry, to enhance its capabilities in CTV (Connected TV) and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) programmatic monetization. This collaboration underscores Vertoz’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth and deliver impactful advertising solutions.

The company had successfully led a groundbreaking influencer marketing campaign for Himalaya’s Turmeric Face Care Range. This campaign showcased Vertoz’s expertise in blending data-driven strategies with creative content to deliver exceptional results for brands in the beauty and personal care segment.

Management Comments:

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Hirenkumar Shah, Promoter & Managing Director of Vertoz Ltd. said:

“I am pleased to report that we have closed H1FY25 on a positive note, with the Company performing in line with expectations. Despite macroeconomic headwinds across global economies, Vertoz has continued its growth trajectory.

In H1FY25, our revenue increased by 73% year-on-year to Rs. 124 crores, reflecting robust growth in our business. This performance was primarily driven by new client additions and strategic initiatives that strengthened our capabilities and broadened our offerings.

In September 2024, we announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, INCREMENTX LLC, under our owned subsidiary Vertoz INC in New Jersey, USA. This move aligns with our vision to expand our global footprint and deliver innovative solutions in programmatic advertising.

Overall, we have entered the second half of the fiscal year on a strong footing. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our shareholders, employees, and partners for their unwavering support and commitment. Together, I am confident that we will achieve even greater success and innovation.”

On this occasion, Mr. Ashish Shah, Promoter & Director of Vertoz Ltd. said:

“This quarter has been quite exciting for us as it marked a significant milestone in our journey of growth and transformation. Earlier this year, in June 2024, Vertoz’s IncrementX forged a strategic partnership with Loop Media, enabling us to enhance our capabilities in CTV (Connected TV) and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) programmatic monetization. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and creating impactful advertising solutions.

Additionally, in July 2024, we successfully executed a groundbreaking influencer marketing campaign for Himalaya’s Turmeric Face Care Range. This campaign showcased our expertise in blending data-driven strategies with creative execution, further solidifying our leadership in the digital advertising industry.