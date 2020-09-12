Vestige expands its 100% vegan and PETA certified Assure Natural Range

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading home-grown direct selling companies and the only Indian company in the world’s top 30 direct selling companies as per 2020 DSN Global 100 ranking, expands its most popular Personal Care category by venturing into the Natural Personal Care segment with the launch of the new brand, Assure Natural. After achieving immense success following the initial launch in August 2020, the company has launched six more new products. These products are Assure Natural Hair Mask, Assure Natural Hand & Body Cream, Assure Natural Micellar Water, Assure Natural Mud Mask, Assure Natural Multifunctional Oil and Assure Natural Facial Foam.

The launch of the first lot of Assured Natural products received a phenomenal response with approximately 100,000 distributors buying the products. The products under this brand are made with extracts of exotic natural ingredients that are made with the intention of caring for the environment as well as for its users. The range is 100% vegan, not tested on animals, making it PETA-certified. The products are free from sulphates, harmful chemicals, parabens, etc, ensuring that the customer is as naturally cared for as possible.

Speaking on the expansion of the Assured Natural range, Mr Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, said, “With its unique appeal and great results, Assured Natural has made a mark in the personal care segment in India. These products created a lot of anticipation among the customers and distributors and we witnessed a manifold increase in sales in our personal care business in these last two months. We are confident that the new range of products will also become the preferred choice for our customers, and we will continue to launch exciting products in the India market that are best suited for it.”

The products launched today are:

1. Assure Natural Hair Mask: Made with an amazing blend of coconut and banana extracts, Assure Natural Hair Mask is a versatile hair treatment which helps to repair, nourish, and hydrate hair. It prevents dandruff, controls split ends, strengthens hair, and promotes scalp health, resulting in deeply moisturised and soft hair which shines with health. Net Content: 150 g MRP: Rs 425.00 incl. of all taxes

2. Assure Natural Hand and Body Cream: Enriched with orchid and vanilla extracts, Assure Natural Hand & Body Cream is a natural solution for dull and dry skin, keeping the skin nourished and moisturised. Hydrate, combat suntan and get soft, glowing skin. It is rich in antioxidants and the regenerating benefits of orchid extracts restore skin cells, resulting in healthy, radiant, and youthful skin. Net Content: 100 g MRP: Rs 380.00 incl. of all taxes

3. Assure Natural Micellar Water: Cleanse the skin effectively with one quick swipe of Assure Natural Micellar Water. Micellar water is made from micelles which help it quickly wipe off makeup and cleanse the skin by removing dirt and oil from pores. The rich moisture of green tea and tea tree extracts leaves the skin hydrated and revitalised plus reduces irritation and redness, resulting in squeaky clean skin. Net Content: 100 ml MRP: Rs 275.00 incl. of all taxes

4. Assure Natural Mud Mask: A nourishing face mask infused with sandalwood and cinnamon, both of which are traditionally known to deeply nourish and rejuvenate the skin while removing dirt and oil. It is also blended with ginger root extracts, sage, kaolin clay and Ayurvedic herbs to hydrate and revitalise the skin. The mask helps to improve skin complexion, texture, minimises pores and protects the skin from free radicals, resulting in fresh and bright skin which glows naturally. Net Content: 75 g MRP: Rs 295.00 incl. of all taxes

5. Assure Natural Multifunctional Oil: A potent combination of various essential oils – avocado, passion fruit, almond and olive oil. True to its name, Multifunctional Oil can be used on the body, face, as well as hair. Naturally anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, this multifunctional oil is suitable for all skin and hair types. Aside from its moisturising and hydrating benefits, the oil is rich in antioxidants which combat early signs of ageing. It also reduces inflammation and skin irritation, helping in calming and soothing the skin. Net Content: 100 ml MRP: Rs 645.00 incl. of all taxes

6. Assure Natural Facial Foam: Enriched with the extracts of mixed berries, Assure Natural Facial Foam is a smooth, gel-based formula designed to gently cleanse and brighten the skin. Berries are packed with phenol, an antioxidant which prevents free radicals from damaging the skin cells, collagen and elastin, which helps to decrease skin wrinkling and premature ageing. Reduce redness, dullness and gently nourish and refresh the skin with every use. Net Content: 150 ml MRP: Rs 580.00 incl. of all taxes