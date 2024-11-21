Veteran artiste Amol Palekar’s memoir to be released in English and Marathi by Westland Books

November 21 2024: Westland Books presents the eagerly awaited memoir of painter-actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar—titled Viewfinder in English and Aiwaz in Marathi (being published in partnership with Madhushree Publications). Set to launch in Mumbai on 23 November 2024, in Pune on 24 November 2024 and in New Delhi on 27 November 2024, the memoir marks Palekar’s eightieth birthday. Viewfinder invites readers to walk alongside him the non-conformist paths he charted through the ever-evolving landscape of Indian culture, cinema and theatre.

In this memoir, Palekar reflects on a rich tapestry of experiences that shaped his artistic journey: from his beginnings as a painter in the vibrant city of Mumbai, to his immersion in theatre under the mentorship of Satyadev Dubey, and finally, to his celebrated career in cinema, where he delivered back-to-back box office hits and unforgettable performances. Renowned for revolutionizing the ‘common man’ persona on screen, Palekar gives the readers insights into his films straddling five Indian languages (Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Bengali and Telugu), and acclaimed directorial endeavors.

Readers will relive the magic of Indian cinema’s golden days through Palekar’s evocative storytelling, complemented by rare archival images, candid personal anecdotes, vintage photographs, and tributes to the enduring legacy of numerous stalwarts including Badal Sircar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. A special feature of the book is the inclusion of QR codes that will lead the reader to many of Palekar’s works, some of which have never been seen before.

Talking about the book, Amol Palekar said, ‘My journey back to the past offers a glimpse into India’s cultural evolution, highlighting the gap between alternative theater, art-house cinema and mainstream entertainment.’

Minakshi Thakur, Publisher – Indian Literature at Westland Books, remarked, ‘Amol Palekar’s arrival on the silver screen marked a turning point in the evolution of cinema as an artform in India. The characters he played continue to remain beloved. The aesthetics of the movies he made and the plays he directed set him apart as an artiste who never stops honing his skills. This richly told memoir is a much anticipated one, a fascinating account that places the reader at the bustling intersection of art, theatre, and cinema, to which Mr Palekar’s contribution has been immense and enduring.’

Viewfinder and the Marathi edition Aiwaz will be available in online and offline bookstores from 9 December.