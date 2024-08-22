Vi Ramps up Network Infrastructure to Enhance Data Speed and Coverage for Users in Karnataka

Leading telecom operator Vi, today announced advancements in its network infrastructure across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Tumakuru, to provide faster data speeds for users in these cities. In a press event in the city today, the company shared that it has doubled the capacity of its LTE 2100 MHz band by expanding from 5 MHz to 10 MHz to enable customers with faster network speed and improved internet browsing experiences.

Vi plans to further enhance its network by deploying recently acquired spectrum in the 900 MHz band across the state. This will be used to strengthen indoor coverage, especially in densely populated suburban and rural areas, ensuring improved connectivity and a better user experience. Reinforcing its commitment to Karnataka, Vi also announced a new service zone in Davanagere to broaden its distribution & service reach within the state. These efforts are part of Vi’s commitment to provide superior connectivity and better customer experience across Karnataka, thus ensuring its users benefit from enhanced voice quality and faster data speeds on its best-ever network, Vi GIGAnet.

Vi’s network currently covers close to 85% of the population in Karnataka. Over the past two years, Vi has made upgrades to its core network in Karnataka, ensuring 5G readiness, enabling customers to utilize the benefits of e-SIM, enhancing VoLTE architecture, and rolling out VoWIFI to improve indoor voice services. The company has also expanded its retail presence in the state, with over 140 stores including Vi Stores, Vi Shops, and Vi Mini Stores and has an extensive distribution network in the state with approximately 360 distributors and close to 19,000 recharge outlets to ensure greater service and support for its customers.

Speaking on these developments at the event, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, Vi said: “Our objective is to deliver the best network experience to our customers by expanding 4G coverage and enhancing data speed. As customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform by offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more.”

The Vi App, a cornerstone of Vi’s digital offerings, provides users with access to over 400 live TV channels, Video on Demand (VoD) content, popular games like Free Fire and Call of Duty, and utility services such as bill payments for electricity, water, LPG, FASTAG recharges, and more.

Vi continues to innovate in meeting customer demands with offerings such as the Vi Hero Unlimited Plan, which provides unlimited night-time (12 am to 6 am) data, unlimited calling, data rollover, and streaming benefits with free OTT subscriptions. The company has also introduced the ‘Choose Your Benefits’ feature for postpaid customers, allowing them to tailor their plans according to their needs.

Some of its most recent offers include:

· Vi Guarantee Program: Vi customers will get 130 GB of guaranteed extra data over one year, with 10 GB data credited automatically every 28 days for 13 consecutive recharge cycles after they opt in through Vi App. This offer is valid for Vi customers with 5G smartphones and who have recently upgraded to a new 4G smartphone on daily data unlimited pack of Rs. 299 or above.

· The renewed RED X Plan in postpaid at a monthly rental of Rs. 1201 provides unlimited data for non-stop surfing, streaming, and connectivity. It gives consumers the choice to subscribe to complimentary offers like Netflix basic plan, 6-month Swiggy One membership, 7-day International Roaming pack, along with Priority customer service across all Vi touchpoints.

· Vi now offers access to Netflix with its two subscription plans priced at Rs. 1198 for 70 days and Rs 1599 for 84 days. These packs offer the special benefits of Hero Unlimited to consumers with the features of 12 am-6 am unlimited data, weekend data rollover and data delight.

· With the growing consumer demands of bringing more entertainment at an affordable price for its users, Vi Movies & TV App now offers access up to 17 OTT platforms and 350 Live TV Channels in one single subscription. It has newly launched two new subscription plans – Vi Movies & TV Plus priced at Rs. 248 per month and Vi Movies & TV Lite priced at Rs. 154 per month.

· Given the popularity of OTT platforms, Vi is expanding its bundling plans. Currently, it offers OTT bundles with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNxt and more partnerships are in the pipeline.