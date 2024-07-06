Viacom18 owned JioCinema Announces Key Additions to Technology Leadership Team

Mumbai, 6th July 2024: Viacom18, today, announced significant additions to its technology leadership team, as the company looks to scale up its OTT platform JioCinema into one of the country’s foremost digital content destinations. These strategic appointments are aimed at enhancing tech expertise, agility, and speed to market as the company continues to rapidly scale its operations and deliver world-class digital experiences.

Bharath Ram joins as Chief Product Officer & Ad Tech Platform Lead:

Bharath Ram brings extensive experience from Flipkart, where he led Product and Engineering functions for key charters including user growth, retention, new product innovation, and new categories. Prior to Flipkart, Bharath worked with Instagram, in the core product team in the US, focusing on ad revenue, ad auction systems, ad personalization, user experience with ads, and advertiser experience. Bharath also worked at Amazon Prime Video where he led personalization and other key areas. Bharath holds an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Ohio State University and an MBA from Ross School of Business, University of Michigan.

Bharath will be reporting to Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, Viacom18.

Vijay Sheshadri joins as Chief Technical Advisor:

With over 25 years of industry experience, Vijay Sheshadri has an extensive background in enterprise security, e-commerce, and large-scale distributed systems. He was an Engineering Fellow at Swiggy and has held key roles at Amazon and Symantec, where he built several enterprise security solutions and cloud infrastructure services. Vijay was the lead architect for Symantec’s Reputation-based Security technology, which won the Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Award in 2010.

Shoury Bhardwaj joins as Engineering Leader for App Experience, Search, Recommendations, Data & App Backend Platforms:

Shoury Bhardwaj comes from Flipkart, where he spent 12 years working on various key areas of e-commerce. In his most recent role, he led the product and engineering teams for new business initiatives. Shoury is passionate about developer productivity, agile methodologies, and creating enduring technical and product blueprints. He holds an engineering degree from NIE, Mysore, and an MS from BITS, Pilani.