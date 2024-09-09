Viah Beauty Wins Best Packaging Award at India’s Best Design Awards 2024

09th September 2024: Viah Beauty, a leading name in the premium skincare industry, is thrilled to announce its recognition at the prestigious India Best Design Awards 2024. The brand has won the Best Packaging Award in the Project Category for its rich and unique packaging, which was created in collaboration with Therefore Design.

The award honours Therefore Design’s outstanding ability to transform the branding and vision of Viah Beauty into a packaging design that not only defines luxury but also enhances the customer experience in general. This recognition is a testament to the meticulous attention to detail and creativity that has gone into every aspect of Viah Beauty’s presentation.

Riddhamn Bahri, Co-founder of Viah Beauty, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, “Winning the India Best Design Award is a testament to the exceptional work Therefore Design has done on Viah Beauty’s packaging. Their ability to translate our branding and packaging vision has not only elevated Viah Beauty’s presence in the market but also set a new standard for premium skincare.”

The award-winning packaging exemplifies Viah Beauty’s dedication to creating exquisite skincare treatments that are both effective and visually appealing. With premium ingredients such as White Truffle, Lime Caviar, Oubaku, and Jiou Liquid, Viah Beauty continues to lead the way in providing products customised to the specific needs of Indian skin, all at an affordable price.

This accolade from India’s Best Design Awards solidifies Viah Beauty’s position as a frontrunner in the beauty industry, where innovation and excellence are key to their success.