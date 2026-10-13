Victoria’s Secret Makes Its Jaipur Debut With Its First Store At Pacific Mall

13th October 2026: Victoria’s Secret, the globally renowned lingerie, fashion and beauty brand, is making its Jaipur debut with its first store at Pacific Mall. The opening marks another significant milestone in Apparel Group’s continued expansion of Victoria’s Secret across India, bringing the brand’s Full Assortment experience to Jaipur for the first time. With the new store, Victoria’s Secret’s retail network in India reaches 20 stores, including its 8th Full Assortment store.

Spanning approximately 3,560 sq. ft., the new store features an extensive selection across intimate apparel, sleepwear, loungewear, sport, fine fragrance and body care. The space brings together Victoria’s Secret’s core lingerie franchises with fashion, lifestyle and beauty, giving Jaipur its first opportunity to experience the brand’s offering in one store.

Adding to the excitement of the Jaipur debut, the store has also opened with the much-anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 Collection. Bringing the energy of the brand’s biggest fashion moment of the year into the store, it features the Signature collection, with distinctive silhouettes, satin styles and fashion-led pieces that reflect the glamour and attitude of Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie assortment features Victoria’s Secret bras, panties and sleepwear across collections including Very Sexy, Body by Victoria, Dream Angels and The Signature Collection, alongside loungewear and sport. From everyday essentials to fashion-forward and occasion-led pieces, the selection spans a wide range of silhouettes and styles.

The new store also features Victoria’s Secret’s beauty portfolio including fine fragrances, scents, mists and body care. Fragrance favourites include the iconic Very Sexy and Bombshell franchises, alongside other scents and beauty essentials.

With the 2026 Fashion Show Collection, the Jaipur opening brings the latest expression of Victoria’s Secret together with the lingerie, fashion and beauty categories that define the brand. The launch gives Jaipur its first opportunity to experience the brand at a significant moment in its global fashion calendar.

“Jaipur is an exciting addition to Victoria’s Secret’s presence in India, and we are delighted to bring the brand to the city for the first time. The opening allows us to introduce consumers in Jaipur to the breadth of Victoria’s Secret, while the arrival of the 2026 Fashion Show Collection makes the launch even special. As we continue to expand across India, we look forward to bringing the brand closer to consumers in new and important markets.” – Mr. Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India

The Jaipur opening further strengthens Apparel Group’s commitment to growing Victoria’s Secret across India, extending the brand’s retail presence into Rajasthan for the first time. With its first store in Jaipur now open, the brand brings the city its latest Fashion Show offering alongside its established lingerie, fashion, lifestyle, beauty and fragrance categories.

Store Details: Victoria’s Secret, Pacific Mall Jaipur, UGF – 31/32/33, Ward 27, Mansarovar Sector 5, Mansarovar, Rajasthan – 302016

Store Area: 3,560 sq. ft.

Timings: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM