Victory Capital Expands Global Footprint with Three New UCITS

San Antonio, Dec 13 — Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”), today announced that it has added three new Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) through its strategic partnership with Amundi.

The newly added UCITS include Amundi Funds Global Equity Core (managed by the RS Global investment team) and Amundi Funds US Equity Large Cap Value and Amundi Funds US Equity Small Cap (managed by the RS Value investment team). Both investment teams operate within RS Investments, a Victory Capital Investment Franchise.

With the addition of these new funds, Victory Capital now manages 22 UCITS across the firm, representing a continued expansion of the Company’s international asset management capabilities and specialized investment expertise.

“The launch of these UCITS is an important step in our evolution,” David C. Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital, said. “Through our strategic partnership with Amundi, we are expanding the global reach of our investment capabilities and positioning the firm for growth outside of the U.S.”

The introduction of these UCITS builds on Victory Capital’s transformative strategic partnership with Amundi, announced earlier this year. The partnership has created significant momentum for the Company’s international expansion efforts and represents a key component of its global growth strategy.