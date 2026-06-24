Vietjet expands Vietnam domestic capacity by 30 percent, offering Indian travellers greater access to top tourist destinations

Mumbai, June 24: With Vietnam continuing to emerge as one of the most popular international holiday destinations for Indian travellers, Vietjet has announced a significant expansion of its domestic flight network, increasing capacity by 30% on key routes connecting major cities and leisure destinations across the country. Combined with increased frequencies on high-demand international routes, the airline is now operating more than 500 flights daily across its network, offering over 8.8 million seats to meet growing travel demand during the peak summer season.

The expanded flight schedule offers travellers from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru greater flexibility to discover Vietnam beyond its two main international gateways, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. With enhanced domestic connectivity, Indian visitors can easily access popular leisure destinations such as Nha Trang, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Hue, Quy Nhon, and Quang Binh, making their multi-destination journey in Vietnam more convenient and affordable than ever before.

The move comes as Vietnam witnesses growing interest from international visitors, including Indian travellers seeking beach holidays, cultural experiences, culinary tourism, family vacations and short-haul international getaways.

To support peak-season travel, Vietjet is offering Eco fares from INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) and discounts of up to 20% on Deluxe, SkyBoss and Business class tickets (excluding taxes and fees) across its network through August 31, 2026 (*). Promotional fares are available via Vietjet’s website (www.vietjetair.com) and the “Vietjet Air” mobile application.

Adding to the excitement, passengers flying with Vietjet during the World Cup season can receive exclusive football-themed gifts and take advantage of special onboard offers. Travelers who pre-order meals through Vietjet’s Hattrick and Penalty combo packages will save up to 30%.

Vietjet is also expanding its international footprint with new routes scheduled to launch later this year, including Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo (Sri Lanka), Hanoi–Almaty (Kazakhstan), Hanoi–Prague (Czech Republic), and Nha Trang–Singapore. With increased capacity, an expanding route network, and flexible travel options, Vietjet continues to make air travel more accessible while supporting tourism growth and regional connectivity throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond.