View Homes Appoints Alex Emerson as Chief Financial Officer

Colorado Springs, CO, February 12, 2025 — Emerson brings nearly 15 years expertise in finance, capital markets and strategic growth withing the homebuilding industry. As CFO, he will lead View Homes’ financial strategy, ensuring strong fiscal management, optimizing capital structures, and supporting long-term growth initiatives.

Prior to joining View Homes, Emerson served as Vice President of Capital Strategy at Thomas James Homes, where he led capital sourcing, structured financing solutions and expanded strategic partnerships to fuel the companies growth. Before that, he was Vice President of Finance and Capital Markets at Landsea Homes where he played a key role in guiding the company’s transition to a publicly traded Homebuilder.

“I am excite to join View Homes at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Emerson. “My Focus will be on ensuring a strong financial foundation, implementing strategies that drive sustainable profitability, and supporting the leadership team in executing our vision for the future.”

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, View Homes is a Top 100 national homebuilder committed to delivering a high-quality, affordable homes. The company is focused on customer satisfaction and community development, striving to build more than just homes, but life’s greatest experiences.