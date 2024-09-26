ViewSonic Enhances Portable Projector Line with Advanced RGB Laser Projector M10

India, September 26th 2024: ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the M10 portable RGB laser projector, an innovative addition to its M series product lineup. Delivering unparalleled theater-like audiovisual performance in a compact design, the projector features advanced RGB laser technology to achieve full compliance with 100% BT.2020 standard in a compact and highly mobile format. It ensures vivid imagery with enhanced color saturation, even in a well-lit environment, and delivers exceptional cinematic audio performance with a built-in Harman Kardon customized speaker.

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, says, “M10 represents a breakthrough in portable projection technology. With its advanced RGB laser technology and compact design, it offers a truly cinematic experience that is both vibrant and portable. At ViewSonic, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that elevate the entertainment experience, and M10 is a testament to that vision. For the Indian consumer, where versatility and space efficiency are key, M10 provides an ideal solution for immersive home entertainment. Whether at home or on the move, users can sink into seamless, high-quality visuals and audio, ensuring an unequaled experience that adapts to any lifestyle.”

Giving a unique experience to its customer, ViewSonic’s M10 boasts a premium brushed metallic finish and a minimalist touch, offering superior audiovisual performance in a significantly reduced size, compared to typical RGB laser projectors that are often bulky and heavy. Its sleek and minimalistic industrial design seamlessly blends form and function, enabling broader angles and ceiling projection without the need for an additional stand. Addition to this, its compact and lightweight design, ensures portability and space efficiency.

Visual Brilliance in Compact Design with Pioneering RGB Laser Technology

Laser technology is favored for high-brightness projections, with RGB lasers offering a wider color gamut that meets BT.2020 standards. This surpasses DCI-P3, delivering more vibrant, lifelike colors ideal for large-scale cinematic displays.

ViewSonic takes RGB laser projection technology to the next level with M10’s revolutionary design. It ingeniously integrates three primary laser light sources into a single module, allowing a more compact form factor than traditional RGB laser projectors. This innovation mitigates the trade-off between size and performance that truly sets it apart. Additionally, its 2,200 RGB Laser Lumens of brightness ensures clear and vibrant cinematic-level visuals, even under ambient lighting. Furthermore, the mercury-free and lamp-free light source guarantees consistent brightness for up to 30,000 hours, ensuring lasting entertainment enjoyment.

Automatic Setup for Effortless Usage

In addition to premium visual performance, the M10 features intelligent auto-setup functions for seamless usage. It adopts ToF technology which enables instant auto focus, ensuring sharp images within seconds after adjusting the projector’s position. Its auto horizontal/vertical keystone allows users to enjoy a hands-free setup, achieving perfectly shaped images whether the projector is projecting from the side or even up onto the ceiling.

Beyond its auto-setup functions, this smart portable projector offers a range of versatile usage scenarios. It supports wireless screen mirroring for streaming movies or shows via Wi-Fi from mobile devices; directly connects to smartphones and tablets through a USB-C port; and facilitates ceiling projection without an additional tripod – perfect for those who enjoy a relaxing ambience while in bed. Furthermore, it functions as a Bluetooth speaker for outdoor parties with a high-quality built-in Harman Kardon speaker and can pair with headphones for personal entertainment all night long.

The recently launched projector is available in India. To learn more about ViewSonic’s M10 portable RGB laser projector, please visit: