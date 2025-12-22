Viking, Highclere Castle to Build New Contemporary Events Space

Los Angeles,Dec 22 –Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced its support for the development of a new contemporary events pavilion at Highclere Castle, the home of the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon and the iconic filming location of Downton Abbey. This purpose-built space will replace the temporary marquee on the castle’s southwest lawn, providing an elegant setting for future events and guest experiences.

The Viking Pavilion at Highclere Castle has been designed to complement Highclere’s historic architecture while incorporating sustainable features such as solar panels and a heat exchanger system. Drawing inspiration from the celebrated 18th-century landscapes of Lancelot “Capability” Brown, the surrounding grounds will feature curving pathways, carefully planted trees, soft planting beds and intimate seating areas, creating a harmonious transition between heritage and modernity.

“We have proudly partnered with Highclere Castle for more than a decade and are pleased to support this new project. Many of our guests were introduced to Highclere and Viking through Downton Abbey, and the castle will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Karine Hagen, Viking’s Executive Vice President of Product. “Many of our guests have enjoyed Privileged Access to Highclere Castle, and this new pavilion will provide future visitors—including Viking travelers—a beautiful setting for enriching experiences at Highclere, while also helping to preserve this iconic landmark.”

“We are hugely grateful to Viking for this incredible collaboration, which enables us to create a truly special new space for our visitors and of course welcome many more Viking visitors,” said Lady Carnarvon. “This new building ensures Highclere can continue to share its history while securing the future of the castle for generations to come.”

The new pavilion will further enhance the visitor experience at Highclere and ensure the continued conservation of the estate. Viking guests will enjoy expanded opportunities to explore the castle’s rich history through Privileged Access experiences, including lectures and roundtable discussions hosted by Lady Carnarvon and other experts, inside the pavilion.

Viking & Highclere Castle

Viking’s corporate sponsorship of the celebrated series MASTERPIECE, which began in 2011, when Downton Abbey aired on PBS, helped establish Viking as a household name. This sponsorship continues today as part of Viking’s ongoing commitment to enriching cultural programming. Since 2014, Viking has offered guests a variety of ways to experience Privileged Access at Highclere Castle, with pre and post land extensions that include the highly-rated Oxford & Highclere Castle and Great Homes, Gardens & Gin extensions—both of which are available for guests on select river and ocean voyages. Additionally, the British Collections of Ancient Egypt land extension is available for guests on the popular Nile River itinerary, Pharaohs & Pyramids.

Lady Carnarvon has also welcomed viewers to Highclere Castle on Viking’s award-winning enrichment channel, Viking.TV. In her series, At Home at Highclere, she offers virtual Privileged Access to the historic home and its grounds. Viking’s close friendship with the Carnarvon family has also extended to its fleet—Lady Carnarvon is the ceremonial godmother of a Viking Longship, the Viking Skadi and an ocean ship, the Viking Mars®. In 2022, Lord Carnarvon became Viking’s first godfather, fulfilling the role for the Viking Osiris, and in 2024, their son, the Honorable Edward Herbert, became the godfather of the Viking Hathor.