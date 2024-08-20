Dubai, UAE, 20 August 2024: ‘Vilal Housing’, the leading organization specializing in the development of housing solutions for UAE citizens, praises the efforts of the UAE Government in enhancing residential stability for citizens by approving 2,618 housing permits worth over AED 2billion during the first half of 2024.

In this context, Ilham Al Rashdi, Client Experience Manager at ‘Vilal Housing’, stated: “This initiative reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to providing a dignified life for citizens. At ‘Vilal Housing,’ we are committed to our role in supporting this vision by offering innovative housing solutions that meet the needs of the growing Emirati community.” Al Rashdi added: “We are continuously working on developing housing projects according to the highest standards of quality and innovation, which contributes to enhancing social stability and improving the quality of life in the country. Our partnership with relevant entities is a fundamental part of our strategy to achieve sustainable development and ensure the well-being of future generations.”

Al Rashdi confirmed that ‘Vilal Housing’ is making every effort to meet the increasing demand for housing from citizens by offering services that exceed customer expectations in terms of high quality and adherence to contracts with homeowners. The company collaborates with leading contracting firms in the country and works closely with strategic partners to overcome all obstacles citizens face in completing their construction projects, including providing financing through partnerships with banks and financial institutions to offer loans with easy repayment terms.

‘Vilal Housing’ offers a wide range of housing options that cater to the needs of various segments of society, based on the latest quality and design standards, contributing to the creation of a distinguished and sustainable residential environment.

Al Rashdi concluded: “At ‘Vilal Housing,’ we are always ready to collaborate with all relevant entities to achieve national housing goals and provide the necessary support to ensure suitable housing for every citizen.”

The housing sector has been one of the most vital sectors prioritized since the founding of the UAE, due to its fundamental role in enhancing social stability and improving citizens’ quality of life. With the rapid growth witnessed by the country, making it one of the fastest-growing nations globally, it has become essential to adopt strategic planning and integrated investment in the housing sector to meet the increasing needs of the population and provide suitable housing that aligns with their aspirations. This ongoing commitment reflects the wise leadership’s dedication to ensuring a prosperous future for its citizens.