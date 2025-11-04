VilCart Launches Rural B2B2C Marketplace App: Empowering Consumers Through Kirana-Led Digital Access

Bengaluru, November 04, 2025: VilCart, a leading rural commerce technology platform dedicated to digitizing and transforming India’s village retail ecosystem, today announced the launch of its Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) digital marketplace mobile application.

This milestone marks a new chapter in VilCart’s mission to bridge the digital and access gap for rural families by connecting trusted local Kirana stores, sellers, and brands on a single digital platform—bringing the convenience of online discovery and ordering to every village household.

Empowering Rural Commerce—From Stores to Households

Since 2018, VilCart has been enabling rural Kirana stores through its robust B2B supply-chain infrastructure, turning thousands of outlets into efficient “Grameen Super Markets.”

The newly launched B2B2C marketplace extends this vision by digitally linking rural consumers to these Kirana partners, thereby closing the loop between brands, local sellers, and village households.

“Our B2B network has strengthened the backbone of rural retail. With this marketplace app, we are extending digital access to the end consumer—while keeping the Kirana store at the centre of the experience,” said Prasanna Kumar C., Founder and CEO of VilCart. “This platform is not a retailer—it is an enabler that allows every rural family to access a wide range of quality products from multiple sellers, all through their trusted neighborhood store.”

Key Features Designed for Rural Households

Local-Language Interface: Supports multiple regional Indian languages for seamless adoption.

Supports multiple regional Indian languages for seamless adoption. Extensive Product Access: A wide catalogue of products—from electronics and home appliances to daily essentials and local brands—offered by verified sellers and manufacturers.

A wide catalogue of products—from electronics and home appliances to daily essentials and local brands—offered by verified sellers and manufacturers. Kirana-Integrated Fulfilment: Orders placed on the app are serviced by the nearest VilCart-connected Kirana partner, ensuring convenience, trust, and local economic participation.

Orders placed on the app are serviced by the nearest VilCart-connected Kirana partner, ensuring convenience, trust, and local economic participation. Value & Fair Pricing: Access to competitive deals curated by participating sellers so that rural families enjoy parity with urban markets.

Access to competitive deals curated by participating sellers so that rural families enjoy parity with urban markets. Rural-First Selection: Products tailored for village lifestyles, with sourcing support from FPOs and SMEs to strengthen local supply chains.

Strengthening the Rural Commerce Ecosystem

The B2B2C marketplace works in harmony with VilCart’s existing tech-enabled logistics and distribution network, ensuring efficient last-mile connectivity between sellers, Kirana stores, and consumers.

By bringing all stakeholders onto one digital platform, VilCart reinforces its position as India’s most comprehensive rural commerce enabler—where technology meets trust at the village level.

Currently, VilCart serves over 1 lakh Kirana stores across 30,000 villages in South India, and the B2B2C launch is expected to accelerate digital adoption and inclusive growth across the country.

The VilCart B2B2C Marketplace App is now available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.