VingaJoy launches new SP- 6560 Light Up Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,599

A Bluetooth speaker can set the party mood anywhere you want. It is portable, easy to set up, no cable mess and comparatively cheaper than the full-fledged music systems options. It also doesn’t end up taking a lot of space in your home; you can tuck it in a corner and you are ready to groove.

VingaJoy has launched a new Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal Wireless Speaker in India, which is priced at Rs 1,599. The company says this speaker is small in Size and Superior in Bass. It is a perfectly compact and lightweight Bluetooth speaker that can be carried anywhere. Designed for music lovers, VingaJoy SP – 6560 is a real treat with a powerful combination of great sound quality and long-lasting battery life. The speaker is available in 4 different colours so you can pick the one that suits your taste.

The device can be connected to Bluetooth devices within 11 meters of range. It is backed by a 400 mAh battery which is rechargeable and delivers up to 8 hours of music playing. It is compatible and can easily be paired with iPhone, Android devices, and laptops as well.

The Pocket main Rocket VingaJoy Bluetooth speaker is a hassle-free companion for your parties or self-time. It is easy to carry and ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The speaker comes with an inbuilt rechargeable battery that guarantees up to 8 hours of playtime at mid-level volume.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “We are extremely happy to expand our Bluetooth Speaker portfolio with the launch of our Pocket Mein Rocket Metal Wireless Speaker. It is specially designed keeping in mind the music requirements of the millennial. The Bluetooth Speaker, looks good, feels good, sounds great and is enriched with features that suit the expectations of our customers.”

VingaJoy Pocket Mein Rocket (SP – 6560) 5W Metal Wireless Speaker will be available at nearest Retail Stores.