Vintage Coffee Expands Operations with Strategic Entry into Indian Market

Vintage Coffee Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Vintage Coffee And Beverages Limited (a BSE-listed company), announced a significant strategic milestone with the opening of its first Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai and the launch of its new e-commerce platform. This move marked the company’s expansion into the Indian market and signified a transition from traditional B2B operations to direct consumer engagement.

Vintage Coffee, a renowned name in the global coffee industry, has been manufacturing and exporting Instant Coffee, Roasted Coffee, and Roast & Ground products since 2018. With an impressive track record of acceptance in over 21 countries, the company now aims to bring its unique coffee blends to the Indian market. The new Premium Café Lounge in Navi Mumbai marks the company’s strategic entry into India’s hot beverage segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tati Balakrihna, Chairman & Managing Director of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd, stated, “Today’s consumers’ needs and expectations are changing fast. We are confident that this coffee-loving city will have a great experience with the unique blends of Vintage Coffee, from plantation-fresh coffees to the Lounge format café services.” He further added that “the Master franchisees, M/s. Dhruvatara Marketing Private Limited, have extensive experience and aggressive plans for expanding Vintage Coffee Café footprints across Indian cities and commercial centers as needed.”

This significant milestone marks VCBL’s transition from its traditional B2B operations to direct consumer engagement. The new Premium Café Lounge promises an unparalleled coffee experience, delivering VCBL’s renowned rich taste and inviting aroma directly to coffee enthusiasts.

The company is on a growth path by increasing the top line by manifolds in the coming months. Vintage Coffee’s new venture is set to blend the freshness of plantation coffee with over 100 years of collective expertise in coffee processing. This commitment ensures a high-quality coffee experience that meets the expectations of discerning Indian consumers.

Vintage Coffee Private Limited is dedicated to producing and exporting high-quality coffee products globally. With a focus on excellence and a rich heritage of expertise, Vintage Coffee aims to deliver premium coffee experiences to discerning consumers.