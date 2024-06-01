Mumbai: June 1st, 2024 – TIDL, America’s fastest-growing pain relief brand, will shortly enter the Indian market with cricket superstar Virat Kohli to offer next-generation pain relief solutions.

This partnership, in association with the Baidyanath Group, will change the way India understands pain. TIDL’s range of innovative products are formulated to not only address pain effectively, but also empower consumers to take control of their own pain management.

In 2021, Conor McGregor, World-Class UFC Champion, joined hands with team TIDL. In response to the upcoming India launch, McGregor said “TIDL isn’t just about pain relief; it’s about changing the game. Bringing TIDL to India with Virat Kohli is an incredible honor. The energy, passion, and resilience of the Indian people remind me of my own journey. We’re here to show India what real recovery looks like. Get ready because we’re just getting started!”

TIDL’s revolutionary approach combines clinically proven ingredients with natural plant extracts to directly target the source of pain. The result is fragrant, soothing, and brings instant relief.

“TIDL’s solutions are going to change the way Indians understand and deal with pain. Pain is not only uncomfortable, but it also affects us on a deeper level, damaging our sleep quality, mental health, focus and energy. Pain restricts our ability to achieve our highest potential. With TIDL, these barriers are broken, and we can get back to doing the things we love – be it fitness, family, or work!” said Prashant Raj, Co-founder and COO, TIDL.

TIDL products are ideal for ‘everyday life’, capable of delivering relief anytime, anywhere whether that’s daily activity, overnight, fitness, or even clinical strength applications. The brand’s flagship products include Cryotherapy Spray, Heat Therapy Spray, Cryotherapy Joint Cream, Numbing Pain Patch, and Heat Therapy Roll On.