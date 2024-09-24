Virgio Goes Offline with Broadway at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

New Delhi, 24 September 2024: Virgio, India’s leading sustainable fashion brand, is thrilled to announce its first offline retail through a partnership with Broadway, a new-age multi-brand retail outlet. This collaboration brings Virgio’s Genconsious community members to Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi marking another significant milestone in the brand’s journey toward making fashion more accessible to all.

Virgio’s presence at Broadway offers a groundbreaking fashion experience where style and sustainability go hand in hand. At the Ambience Mall outlet, visitors can discover the latest fashion garments that are both incredibly stylish and pro-planet, providing a guilt-free shopping experience. The store features a diverse selection of upcycled pieces, eco-friendly materials, and tech-enhanced garments, all within a state-of-the-art retail environment.

Broadway is revolutionising the shopping experience for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. This first-of-its-kind retail space offers a seamless fusion of physical and digital commerce, creating an immersive, engaging environment for brands and consumers alike. The Broadway outlet is not just a shopping destination, but an experience—featuring creator studios, sampling stations, consultation rooms, and more.

The launch was a three-day event, with Rana Daggubati, part of Broadway’s founding team, Day 1 was dedicated to founder interactions, where start-up founders shared their journeys and engaged with other brands. Day 2 focused on networking, providing key stakeholders with an exclusive first look at the setup and featured brands. On Day 3, select members of Virgio’s community were invited to experience the brand firsthand, enjoying special rewards and personalised shopping experiences.

Virgio had special interactions planned for its community with an infinite aisle experience, allowing visitors to explore styles beyond those displayed in-store for a truly omni-channel experience. Walk-ins also received styling tips and advice on building a sustainable wardrobe.

Amar Nagaram, Founder & CEO of Virgio, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “At Virgio, our mission has always been to make sustainable fashion more accessible. Now, with Broadway, we’re taking that mission offline, bringing our globally inspired, eco-conscious collections to life in a vibrant, experiential space. This partnership allows our customers to explore Virgio’s latest collections and innovations from upcycled pieces to QR-coded garments that disclose environmental impact data, in person. Vivek Biyani, Co-Founder of Broadway, added, “At Broadway, we believe in promoting eco-conscious, homegrown brands that align with our vision of a more sustainable future. Our collaboration with Virgio allows us to create a retail experience where consumers can not only look and feel the products but also interact with the brand on a deeper level. By offering immersive shopping experiences, we aim to bring innovative D2C brands like Virgio to the forefront, giving customers the opportunity to engage with sustainable fashion in a meaningful way.”

As The Only Good Fashion Company, Virgio is dedicated to transforming the industry by embracing circular economy principles. The brand’s commitment to reducing textile waste and encouraging mindful consumption is reflected in its stylish collections made from recycled materials, organic fibres, and repurposed fabrics. Each item showcases Virgio’s steadfast dedication to sustainability, merging eco-consciousness with innovative design and exceptional quality, and empowering individuals to make fashion choices that support a more sustainable and pro-planet future.