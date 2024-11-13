Virgio Honoured with PETA India’s 2024 Vegan Fashion Award for Company of the Year

Bangalore, India November 13th, 2024: Virgio, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Vegan Fashion Award for Company of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. This annual award recognizes brands that contribute significantly to animal-friendly fashion by championing vegan products, pioneering ethical design, and fostering compassionate consumer choices.
Virgio has been at the forefront of redefining fashion through its commitment to cruelty-free materials, sustainable production practices, and a forward-thinking approach to responsible fashion. As a circular brand, Virgio is dedicated to designing products with their entire lifecycle in mind, creating a closed-loop system that minimises waste and maximises resource efficiency. This holistic model allows Virgio to lead by example, setting a new standard for sustainability in the fashion industry. The company has continued to make strides in creating stylish and eco-conscious choices for modern consumers, aligning with PETA’s mission to end animal exploitation in the industry.
Ashima Kukreja, Chief Corporate Liaison at PETA India, states, “PETA India is delighted to award Virgio the Vegan Fashion Award for ‘Company of the Year’ because conscious fashion is the future. Virgio’s commitment to creating innovative, stylish, and cruelty-free fashion sets a remarkable example in the industry, demonstrating you can have a look that kills without killing animals. We congratulate Virgio on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing their positive impact on the fashion world.”
Amar Nagaram, CEO and Co-founder, Virgio says, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Vegan Fashion Award from PETA India. Animal cruelty remains a menace in fashion, with countless animals killed for leather and fur every year. At Virgio, we are committed to breaking this harmful cycle by creating cruelty-free, sustainable fashion. It’s crucial to start this conversation and make ethical fashion more mainstream. This award inspires us to keep proving that style and compassion can go hand in hand, while raising the bar for conscious fashion.”