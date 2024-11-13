Virgio Honoured with PETA India’s 2024 Vegan Fashion Award for Company of the Year

Bangalore, India November 13th, 2024: Virgio, the fastest-growing sustainable fashion brand, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Vegan Fashion Award for Company of the Year by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. This annual award recognizes brands that contribute significantly to animal-friendly fashion by championing vegan products, pioneering ethical design, and fostering compassionate consumer choices.

Virgio has been at the forefront of redefining fashion through its commitment to cruelty-free materials, sustainable production practices, and a forward-thinking approach to responsible fashion. As a circular brand, Virgio is dedicated to designing products with their entire lifecycle in mind, creating a closed-loop system that minimises waste and maximises resource efficiency. This holistic model allows Virgio to lead by example, setting a new standard for sustainability in the fashion industry. The company has continued to make strides in creating stylish and eco-conscious choices for modern consumers, aligning with PETA’s mission to end animal exploitation in the industry.