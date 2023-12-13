Virtue Worldwide Appoints Ayushi Saria as Associate Creative Director

Mumbai, 13th December 2023: Virtue Worldwide, the agency powered by VICE Media Group, has appointed Ayushi Saria as Associate Creative Director. This strategic move emphasizes Virtue India’s focus on bolstering their creative leadership with future-focused and culture-forward talent.

Ayushi’s professional journey is marked by a diverse background, with contributions ranging from impactful campaigns for COVID vaccinations at Aster Hospitals to the creation of engaging games for the Singapore Tourism Board during her tenure at Wunderman and Hungama. Before joining Virtue, Ayushi dedicated her talents to illustration, where she focused on projects centered around skin and body positivity. Notably, her international experience includes collaborations with esteemed clients such as Vicks, Red Lobster, Metamucil, and Heineken at Publicis New York.

Ayushi’s work has garnered widespread recognition and has been featured on prominent platforms like Design Taxi, Ads of the World, AdAge, and Brand Care. She has received accolades from Young Guns, New York Festivals, Art Directors Club, Applied Arts, and Summit Awards.

Hayden Scott, Creative Head at Virtue India, shared his thoughts on Ayushi’s appointment, stating, “Ayushi is a great example of the kind of exciting hybrid talent we want to grow at Virtue. She is a passionate advocate for design and a strong leader. I am certain her diverse skill-sets will help bring a wonderfully fresh perspective to our work. And did I mention, she’s also a damn nice person? I can’t wait to see how Ayushi helps shape Virtue India’s next growth phase.”

In response to her new role, Ayushi Saria, the newly appointed Associate Creative Director at Virtue India, commented, “I’ve always been fascinated by culture and how brands become a part of this in a progressive and meaningful way. To have the opportunity to work at a place that’s powered by culture – it’s incredibly exciting. To work with some very unique and talented people, even more so.”