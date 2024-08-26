Vita Student Announces “last chance #SecureYourSpot” – Calling out Students as Top Accommodations for 2024/25 Is Almost Full

Delhi, 26th August 2024: Vita Student, one of the most popular choices for student accommodation in the UK and Barcelona, is almost fully booked for the 2024/25 academic year. With only a few rooms remaining, several buildings are anticipated to sell out as early as next week. This surge in demand has led to the release of a limited number of special deals on Clearing rooms, now available at a reduced rate due to recent cancellations.

Vita Student offers an exceptional living experience that boosts both academic success and personal wellbeing. With everything included, this service makes university life easier, so students can focus on their studies and enjoy their time at college. The lively community at Vita Student brings together students from all over, creating a fun and supportive place to learn and grow.

Maitry Upreti, Head of Business Growth for Vita Student in India, shares, “At Vita Student, we are dedicated to creating an exceptional living environment that enhances both academic and personal growth. Our all-inclusive service is designed to remove the stress of university life, allowing students to thrive in their studies and fully enjoy their university experience. We’re excited to welcome students from diverse backgrounds to our dynamic community, where they can make lasting connections and achieve their fullest potential.”

All Vita Student residences include the highest quality amenities including a study area, free breakfast, superfast Wi-Fi, a coffee lounge, and gym. Residents also get early access to communal spaces, a laundry room, 24-hour service, VIP discounts, free events, CCTV for student safety, and personal training sessions.

Each room is fully equipped with a desk, chair, double bed, ensuite bathroom with a shower, and a kitchen with a microwave, hob, sink, and fridge freezer. Rooms also have a smart TV, underbed storage, and a wardrobe. Plus, there’s a spacious common area where students can study and make friends as well as free housekeeping.