VitrA Unveils the World’s First 100% Recycled Ceramic Washbasin

VitrA proudly introduces the world’s first 100% recycled ceramic washbasin, marking a groundbreaking achievement in sustainable design and environmental responsibility. This innovative product is a testament to VitrA’s commitment to minimizing resource use, reducing waste, and maximising contribution to a circular economy.

The introduction of this washbasin represents a significant milestone in the industry, being the first to be produced entirely from recycled materials. The new basin is made from a combination of broken ceramic and waste sludge that would otherwise be discarded. This recycled material is carefully processed: broken ceramics are ground into milled scrap, and waste materials such as pulp from wastewater treatment facilities are transformed into fresh sludge. This mixture is then poured into moulds, dried, fired, and finally re-glazed to create the finished product.

The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study conducted by VitrA reveals that this innovative production process reduces the environmental impact associated with global warming and fossil fuel consumption by 30% per product. By reusing materials that would otherwise contribute to landfill waste, VitrA saves approximately 5kg of raw materials per basin and achieves a 38% improvement in electricity consumption.

The VitrA washbasins are available in a sophisticated matt taupe finish and come in five distinct shapes: oval, square, round, TV, and pebble. Each basin features a slightly textured finish, which enhances both the visual appeal and tactile impact of the recycled material. The design not only showcases the unique characteristics of recycled ceramics but also integrates seamlessly into modern and contemporary interiors.

In alignment with our sustainability goals, the packaging for these washbasins is also eco-friendly. The product packaging is made from 100% recycled materials and is FSC-certified, ensuring that every aspect of the product, from creation to delivery, adheres to our environmental values.

VitrA’s 100% recycled ceramic washbasin is more than just a product; it is a testament to the brand’s dedication to redefining sustainable design. By turning waste into a valuable resource, VitrA is not only reducing its environmental footprint but also setting a new standard in the industry. This innovative approach is a step forward in the global effort towards sustainability and circular economy practices. It has also been honored with the prestigious Green Good Design Award for its outstanding commitment to sustainability.