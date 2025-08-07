VITS Hotels Appoints Vinay Kumar Singh as Vice President – Operations

Mumbai, 07th August 2025: VITS Hotels, the flagship chain of Vikram Kamat Hospitality, has appointed Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh as Vice President – Operations. With a three-decade-long distinguished career in the hospitality industry, Singh will drive operational excellence and foster the group’s vision of becoming a sincere Pan-India hospitality brand.

Starting his career at Hyatt Regency Delhi in Human Resources, Singh worked in prominent roles for notable brands such as The Metropolitan Nikko Hotel, Taj Hotels Corporate Office, and Concept Hospitality. With a range of expertise in HR, revenue management, sales, operations, and hotel audits, Singh now brings end-to-end experience to his current position.

The award-winning recipient of “Manager of the Year” and “Best Revenue Manager” at The Nikko Hotel, and for bringing in the highest OTA revenue to Uppal’s Orchid in 2006 of all Concept Hospitality properties, Singh has also spoken at various hotel seminars on revenue and yield management.

In his new role at VITS Hotels, Singh’s key task will be to bring operational uniformity among all units, improve the guest experience, and consolidate the brand presence, particularly in North and South India.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Vikram Kamat, Chairman and Managing Director of Vikram Kamat Hospitality Group, said, “Vinay’s diverse and dynamic experience across the hospitality landscape aligns perfectly with our growth trajectory. His strategic insights and guest-centric approach will play a crucial role in elevating our operational standards and expanding our presence nationally.” Vinay Kumar Singh expressed his enthusiasm about the role, stating, “VITS is a brand with a clear vision and simplicity in its processes that truly resonates with me. My focus will be on delivering consistent guest experiences, expanding our presence across India, and ensuring the brand is not just known but remembered for its unique value proposition. ‘Deliver what is projected’ will be my motto going forward.”

With plans to deepen guest engagement, introduce brand souvenirs at every unit, and ensure personalised experiences, Singh is poised to make a significant impact on VITS Hotels’ next phase of growth.