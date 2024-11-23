VIVA ACP Showcases Cutting-Edge Cladding Solutions at FOAID Delhi Exhibition

VIVA, Asia’s largest manufacturer and the most premium brand of Metal Composite Panels (MCP) participated in the highly anticipated FOAID (Festival of Architecture and Interior Designing) Delhi Exhibition, showcasing its innovative range of Aluminium Composite Panels (ACPs). Known for its commitment to design excellence and sustainability, VIVA ACP presented its latest solutions, catering to the evolving needs of architects, interior designers, and builders.

VIVA ACP’s exhibition showcase featured an impressive range of collections, including the vibrant Pure Aura Series the textured Santa Fe collection inspired by the famous city and De Madera collections inspired by nature, and the metallic ALuZinto. The versatile new product Louvers was also showcased. The artistic Tarnish Metallum, durable Anodized series, minimalist Pure Aura, and striking Barcode collection further demonstrated VIVA’s innovation and diverse architectural solutions. Visitors experienced firsthand how VIVA ACP redefines creative freedom in architectural cladding while maintaining environmental consciousness through recyclable materials and sustainable practices. Viva highlighted the versatility of its products by presenting a vibrant artifact crafted from ACP sheets in a variety of shades and textures.

Mr. Mayank Jain, Director at VIVA ACP, expressed his enthusiasm for participating in FOAID, saying, “FOAID provides an incredible platform for the architectural community to explore innovative solutions. At VIVA, we are driven by the vision of empowering creativity through design and technology. Our participation reinforces our commitment to fostering collaboration and bringing architectural visions to life.”

The event also served as a networking hub for industry professionals, where VIVA ACP shared insights into its strategic initiatives, including international partnerships and contributions to modern architectural projects.

With a legacy of innovation and a future-focused approach, VIVA ACP continues to lead the way in providing high-quality cladding solutions that resonate with global standards.