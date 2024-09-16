Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway Unveils Muse-Pad an Open Mic Platform for Budding Artists and Performers

CHENNAI_16th September, 2024:Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway launched the much-awaited Muse Pad, an exciting platform for up-and-coming artists to showcase their creative best. This open mic event at Wink, the stylish lounge at the hotel, is set to become a new cultural hotspot for the city’s musicians, poets, storytellers, and stand-up comedians.

The event saw several brilliant performances from Joshua setting the tone with his soulful melodies at Tune Tavern, while Anu captivated the audience at Melody Lounge with her smooth western notes. Pauline’s powerful music at Vocal Vault covered some of the greatest hits, leaving the crowd enthralled and Lathesh’s beatboxing at Groove Den had the audience on their feet.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of Muse Pad, Sourav Ghosal, General Manager of Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, said, “We are truly excited with the launch of Muse Pad. The response from the creative community and guests has been overwhelming and we are proud to provide a platform where up-and-coming artists can shine. At Wink, the energy was palpable and we are confident that Muse Pad will carve a niche for itself in the city.”

The launch of Muse Pad at Wink has created a space where #TomorrowsLegendscan take the stage and express themselves. The event will be held twice a month, offering an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents.

The lively ambiance at Wink, combined with delicious food and signature spirits, made for an unforgettable experience for both artists and guests alike.