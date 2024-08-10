Voicebrook Expands Services in Puerto Rico

Roslyn Heights, NY, August 10, 2024 — Voicebrook, the leading provider of reporting solutions for pathology, today announced that Integrated Pathology Services has signed an agreement to acquire the VoiceOver PRO pathology reporting solution. Integrated Pathology Services is an independent laboratory in Puerto Rico providing high quality anatomic, cytologic, and surgical pathology services, serving tertiary hospitals as well as outpatient physician offices and surgeons.

With this implementation of VoiceOver PRO, Integrated Pathology Services becomes Voicebrook’s first independent laboratory customer in Puerto Rico.

The laboratory utilizes WinSURGE as its anatomic pathology laboratory information system, employing three pathologists and four pathologists’ assistants who sign out more than 20,000 cases each year.

“Integrated Pathology is constantly evolving and seeking improvements in its workflow, which in turn has impact on the overall quality of service. While there are many options available on the market, Voiceover PRO seemed like the right choice for us due to its consistency in generating reports. Seamless integration of the CAP protocols was also very important to our decision, as we diagnose many complex resection specimens from tertiary hospitals,” said Dr. Víctor P. Carlo Vargas, Laboratory Director at Integrated Pathology Services. “The staff at Voicebrook have been professional, courteous, knowledgeable and eager to help throughout the decision-making process and agreements. We are very excited to be the first independent laboratory in Puerto Rico to partner with Voicebrook and offer its advantages to our patients.”

“Voicebrook is thrilled to partner with Integrated Pathology as they provide top-notch service to patients in Puerto Rico,” said E. Bruce Sopko, Vice President of Sales at Voicebrook. “We have enjoyed meeting their team on-site and they have been a pleasure to work with during the contracting process. We’re honored that Integrated Pathology has chosen VoiceOver PRO for their pathology reporting needs.”

The VoiceOver PRO implementation at Integrated Pathology Services begins this fall.