VOLKS Spelling Bee Expands Nationwide, Invites Associates to Strengthen English Education Ecosystem

India , December 29, 2025 : VOLKS Spelling Bee, a nationally recognised spelling competition for school students, has announced a nationwide call for associates as part of its expanding educational outreach across India. The initiative aims to scale its impact while creating professional opportunities for individuals passionate about education and student development.

Designed for students from Grade 1 to Grade 10, VOLKS Spelling Bee follows a structured multi-level competition format comprising school, zonal, state, and national rounds. Conducted annually, the platform focuses on enhancing vocabulary, pronunciation, communication skills, and confidence—key competencies essential for academic success and personal growth.

Strengthening Language Skills Through Structured Competition

Over the years, VOLKS Spelling Bee has built a strong presence across multiple states, collaborating closely with schools, parents, and educators. The competition provides students with stage exposure, recognition, and a positive competitive environment that extends learning beyond classrooms.

The programme has been widely appreciated for helping children overcome stage fear, improve English fluency, and develop confidence through nationally benchmarked assessments.

Associate Opportunity to Support Education and Earn Professionally

As part of its growth strategy, VOLKS Spelling Bee is inviting associates and coordinators from across India to partner with the organisation. The associate programme is open to individuals who have an interest in education, enjoy working with children, and possess communication and coordination skills.

Associates will work closely with schools and parent communities to facilitate student participation. The opportunity offers commission-based earnings on student registrations, long-term professional growth, recognition, and the chance to build strong local networks while contributing to a respected national education initiative.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can directly connect with the VOLKS Spelling Bee team to learn more about roles, responsibilities, and onboarding.

Contact: +91 94901 34749

Email: contact@volkspellingbee.com

Website: www.volkspellingbee.com

About VOLKS Spelling Bee

VOLKS Spelling Bee is a national-level educational platform committed to improving English language proficiency, confidence, and communication skills among school students in India. Through structured competitions and collaborative partnerships, the initiative aims to empower young learners while creating meaningful opportunities within the education ecosystem.