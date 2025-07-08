Voltas launches Flo Series Fans: Designed to Impress, Engineered to Save Energy

8th July 2025, Mumbai: Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s, introduces the Flo Series, a cutting-edge range of energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fans. Engineered for superior airflow and modern aesthetics, the Flo Series marks a new chapter in Voltas’ commitment to delivering smart and innovative products to provide comfort and cooling to modern Indian homes.

Combining powerful performance with sleek aesthetics, the BEE 5-star rated range delivers a top speed of 350 RPM, powered by the EcoBolt BLDC motor consuming 35 watts power. The range features ABS body Aerodynamics & seamless design for silent performance, innovative Anti-Dust coating for easy maintenance and superior cooling efficiency. Inspired by modern homes, the Flo Series offers a range of ceiling fans that are equipped with aerodynamically crafted blades and boasts of noise-reduction features, making them ideal for residential usage.

Voltas Flo Series Fans are equipped with specially designed electronic controllers which can sustain higher power surge of 8 KVA which makes it as a trouble free, reliable product which exemplifies Voltas’ dedication to quality and innovation. Controlled with a remote, it offers convenient timer settings to power off automatically after a specified 4 preset modes making it perfect for saving energy.

Speaking about the launch of the new range, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director (Designate), Voltas, commented, “Voltas has the highest brand equity in cooling and comfort, and is the market leader in the Air Conditioners space. Leveraging our cooling expertise, we are keen to extend our strengths into related product categories and with this new milestone, we embark on our next stage of growth. With the launch of Flo Series, the fan category is a logical step for our business in terms of growth and innovation.”

He further added, “With rising consumer insights for energy savings, BLDC technology is the need of the hour. At Voltas, we are committed to work on this insight and have come up with a high-performing, stellar product that aligns with the evolving needs of our consumers. Since this product line reflects our strategic focus on expanding our portfolio with solutions that are technologically superior, aesthetically appealing and environmentally responsible, we are confident that our new Flo Series of BLDC fans will resonate with our consumers just as strongly as our existing products have.”

The Flo Series Fans will be available at select Voltas brand stores starting July 2025 and, in few weeks, will be available in leading retail outlets across India.