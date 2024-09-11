Vonage and SAP collaborate on communication and network APIs

Vonage, part of Ericsson, is collaborating with Germany-based multinational enterprise software company SAP SE to explore generative AI and next-generation technology use cases using Vonage’s Application Programming Interface (API) platform and SAP Business AI.

The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation opportunities by making new capabilities available for developers to create applications for enterprises.

Vonage will provide SAP with access to network APIs from Vonage Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), including Quality-on-Demand (QoD), Device Location and Number Verification.

The QoD API enables businesses to deliver exceptional real-time experiences, from extended reality to autonomous vehicle support and enhanced broadcast experiences – providing a platform for elevated user satisfaction.

Through the use of Vonage APIs, SAP can use Device Location together with Number Verification APIs to provide an authentication experience for its customers to help mitigate the risk of fraud. Device Location APIs, along with IoT, can help to enhance asset tracking, track and trace, and fleet management by using network-based location data.

Vonage plans to work with SAP on cutting-edge innovation that combines generative AI and immersive services on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with Vonage’s network APIs.

This is aimed at helping to improve experiences with QoD to support sustainability through advanced technologies, enhanced data visualization and augmented reality training. Immersive analytics can be used to utilize data from the network to provide deeper insights, understanding and strengthen data-driven decision-making.

Michael Ameling, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform, says: “This collaboration opens a world of possibilities for developers and businesses, empowering them to innovate and succeed like never before. Our partnership is not just about cutting-edge generative AI innovation, but about redefining the future, with network API integration and transformation.”

Seckin Arikan, Head of Business Unit API, Vonage, says: “Together, we aim to make new capabilities available that can help developers create new applications for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences, and create new communications and engagement capabilities.”

About Vonage Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

Vonage’s Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) is a mature platform that makes it easy for a community of more than 1.6 million developers to embed communications capabilities into applications, systems and workflows through Communications APIs.

Vonage offers a comprehensive suite of communications APIs including voice, video, messaging, and verification, as well as a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that speed and simplify the development of applications.

With Ericsson’s mobile network leadership, the platform can be extended to enable developers to build advanced secure, reliable and innovative applications by exposing 5G capabilities as network APIs.

This includes SIM Swap, Device Status and Number Verification to tackle fraud, as well as Device Location Verification, and Quality on Demand, along with additional network capabilities to address improved connectivity and enhanced engagement to meet the needs of enterprise customers.