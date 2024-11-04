VST Tillers Tractors Ltd reported Net profit of Rs 44.93 Cr, up by 23 Percent YoY, for the quarter ended Sept 30th, 2024

Bengaluru, 4th Nov 2024: VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), India’s leading farm equipment manufacturer, today announced their financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept 30, 2024.

For the Quarter, VST achieved the turnover of Rs 283.43 Cr, up from Rs 278.51 Cr in the second quarter of last year. The profit before taxes is Rs 57.53 Cr, up 16% from Rs 49.66 Cr in the same period previous year. Net profit rose by 23% to Rs 44.93 Cr YoY.

On year-to-date basis, the turnover is at Rs 474.02 Cr, compared to Rs 524.65 Cr in the first half of last year. The unfavorable circumstances in the first quarter of this year, which is now recovering from Q2, are the cause of the turnover’s degrowth. Maintaining the same margin on sales, the profit before taxes is Rs 85.47 Cr as opposed to Rs 92.25 Cr of last year. Net profit stood at Rs 67.78 Cr as against Rs 69.44 Cr last year.