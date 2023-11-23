Unveils Team Jersey for Season 10

November 23, 2023: VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, India’s leading farm equipment manufacturer, today announced that the Company will continue as the title sponsor of Bengaluru Bulls, the Pro Kabaddi League team from Bengaluru for the second consecutive year. The agreement will see VST Tillers Tractors Ltd feature as the title Sponsors of Bengaluru Bulls across various platforms, including the official team jersey. To mark the continuation of the partnership Mr. Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, and Ms. Kirthi Muralikrishnan, CEO of Bengaluru Bulls unveiled the team’s new jersey for the season.

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi league is scheduled to commence in Ahmedabad on the 2nd of December 2023. Bengaluru Bulls will kick start their campaign on 8th December

2023 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru, against Dabang Delhi.

Mr. Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors Ltd said “After a successful first year we are happy to announce the continuation of our partnership with Bengaluru Bulls. We believe that the Bengaluru Bulls team connects strongly with our brand and our customers. Since Kabaddi is India’s own sport and has a huge fan following in the rural areas, where a large part of our customers resides, we decided to extend our support to their campaign, this Pro Kabaddi Season. VST products are known for their power, compactness & durability, kabaddi also espouses power & grit, hence we find synergy in this association.

Ms. Kirthi Muralikrishnan, CEO of Bengaluru Bulls “Bengaluru Bulls is excited to have VST Tillers Tractors as our Title Sponsor for the second year in a row. We are sure that the continuation of association with one of the most reputed farm equipment manufacturers in the country will give confidence and inspire more reputed brands to support the Bengaluru Bulls’ campaign this year.

VST and Bengaluru Bulls will continue to undertake joint initiatives and promote the sport in the state at the ground level and empower young talent from rural India and specifically Karnataka.”

VST Tillers Tractors Limited. was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies. With a legacy of more than 53 years, VST continues to drive farm mechanization and empowerment of Indian farmers. The organization is the largest Indian manufacturer of Tillers, 4WD Compact Tractor, and amongst the leading producers of the other category Tractors, Engines, Transmission, Power Reaper, and Precision Components. VST also exports products to European, Asian, and African markets. For more details, please visit https://www.vsttractors.com/

Bengaluru Bulls (BGB) is a Kabaddi team based in Bengaluru that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls were champions in Season 6 and are one of the most successful teams in PKL history after winning in the 2018–19 season. The team has reached the semifinals five times over 8 seasons, more than any other team in the PKL history. The team has some of the best players of Pro- Kabaddi trained by the coach Randhir Singh Sherawat, who is an Arjuna award winner. Bulls play their home matches at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls takes pride in the immense fan following it has in Karnataka, which makes them the PKL team with the largest fan base.