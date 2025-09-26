VST Tillers Tractors Passes GST Reduction Benefits to Customers, Enhancing Value and Transparency

September, 26, 2025: In response to recent tax reforms by the Government of India, VST Tillers Tractors, one of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, announced that it has passed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction directly to its customers.

The GST rate on agricultural machinery has been reduced from 12% to 5%, and VST has promptly transferred this benefit to its customers. By adjusting prices in line with the revised GST rates, VST ensures that farmers directly benefit from the government’s fiscal policies, fostering greater trust and loyalty.

Mr. Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., said, “VST has always been at the forefront of the Make in India movement. As a pioneer in the development of Power Tillers and Compact Tractors in India, we have consistently brought world-class, affordable, and efficient farm equipment to Indian farmers. Our team draws inspiration from the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister of India on promoting Swadeshi products. Passing on this GST reduction is in line with our commitment to support small and marginal farmers in mechanizing their farms. We have also developed and produced 100% Made-in-India power weeders, which can be used with multiple attachments to perform a variety of tasks in small fields, while addressing labour shortages and the narrow operational window for de-weeding in precision crops.”

This GST reduction will further encourage farmers to purchase Swadeshi products, reducing dependence on lower-quality imports that are often unreliable, non-serviceable, and detrimental to long-term farm income. By choosing trusted Indian products, farmers not only gain access to durable and efficient machinery but also contribute to strengthening the rural economy