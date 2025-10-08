VT Markets Dubai Week Reinvents Financial Engagement With A Series of Exclusive Experiences Expanding Forex Expo

Dubai, UAE, 8th October 2025. VT Markets, the globally recognized multi-asset broker, is proud to announce the launch of VT Markets Dubai Week 2025, its new flagship, multi-day event series designed to celebrate its commitment to clients and cement its strategic growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This first edition will run from October 6th to October 8th, coinciding with its participation in the prestigious Forex Expo Dubai.

VT Markets Dubai Week is a new concept for the firm, extending its presence beyond the exhibition hall to deliver an unprecedented series of exclusive activities centered on VIP clients, networking, thought leadership opportunities, and closing with a major corporate milestone.

The week of special activities will close with the inauguration of VT Markets’ new Dubai office, a strategic milestone that strengthens its regional presence following the approval of a Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Category 5 licence. The move underscores the firm’s commitment to deeper engagement with traders and partners across the Middle East.

The itinerary features a carefully curated program for VIP clients and partners, including:

● Forex Expo Dubai Experience (October 6th – 7th): As Forex Expo’s Elite Sponsor, VT Markets’ team of expert traders will be welcoming all profiles of traders, serving as the central hub for showcasing its advanced trading platforms, innovative trading tools, and unique insights on the future of the industry in the region, as well as special offerings for attendees.

● Exclusive VIP Networking Events (October 6th – 7th): The program includes an elite Yacht Party under the Dubai skyline for exclusive VIP clients and invite-only event. Furthermore, the agenda also entails a spectacular Gala Dinner and panel discussion at the Armani Ballroom in the Burj Khalifa, bringing together top clients, partners, and key industry influencers for high-level networking and recognition.

● Dubai Office Grand Opening (October 8th): The Week will culminate with the official Grand Opening of VT Markets’ new Dubai Office. This strategic launch will be coupled with high-profile talks featuring senior VT Markets executives.

“VT Markets Dubai Week 2025 marks a significant and exciting new chapter for our firm and for our clients in the MENA region,” said Joanna Liu, Commercial Director at VT Markets. “This isn’t just about offering a memorable expansion for the Forex Expo experience; it’s about establishing a high-impact physical presence and building a sustainable, long-term commitment to the rich UAE market and its sophisticated environment of traders and surprising networking opportunities. The combination of our technological expertise with high-class networking events and the grand office launch sends a clear message: VT Markets is here to lead and empower the next generation of trading in the Middle East.”

The launch of VT Markets Dubai Week sets a precedent for how the broker intends to engage with its client base globally, with plans to replicate the successful model in other core markets around the globe. Media are invited to request interviews with VT Markets executives during the Expo and at the Office Grand Opening event to discuss the firm’s strategic outlook for the region and its commitment to trading excellence.